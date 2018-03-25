Swansea police were looking for the owners of two dogs who they say "had been harassing individuals walking throughout Mel Price Park all day" and that had killed a stray cat.
Swansea police looking for owners of 'very aggressive' dogs

By Mary Cooley

March 25, 2018 06:02 PM

Swansea

Swansea police are looking for the owners of two dogs caught Sunday afternoon.

The Facebook post by the Swansea Police Department said the two dogs "had been harassing individuals walking throughout Mel Price Park all day" before being caught at 17th and West J streets. Police said the dogs had killed a stray cat in that area.

"We would like to have a discussion with their owners," the post said.

Police said the dogs did not have tags, and had not been checked for microchips Sunday afternoon because of the dogs' aggression.

