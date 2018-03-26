Forecasters put area on flood watch as heavy rain, thunderstorms expected to roll in

Forecasters put the metro-east under a flood watch Monday morning as thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected to roll into the area.
National Weather Service forecasters predicted showers and storms to bring two to three inches of rainfall to Southern Illinois and Missouri from Monday evening to Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service said rain falling on already saturated ground will likely cause flooding in some areas. Specifically, low lying and poor drainage areas, roads and creeks and streams are expected to flood.
"Significant rises of larger streams and rivers will also be possible," the weather alert said.
Never miss a local story.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments