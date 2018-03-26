The Poplar Street Bridge is on the move, so you'll need to find a different route

Crews plan to move the Poplar Street Bridge about nine feet south this weekend, meaning those heading west by taking the Poplar Street Bridge will need to find a different route over the Mississippi.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be replacing joints on eastbound Interstate 64 in order to slide lanes over and create an additional eastbound lane.
The area engineer for St. Louis told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that engineers will use 26 hydraulic jacks to raise the road about an inch, and will then slide the road some nine feet south.
"Even though it sounds cool, it's not going to look terribly cool," MoDOT spokesman Andrew Gates told the Post-Dispatch. "It's just going to be so slow.''
Adding the eastbound lane is part of an ongoing project costing some $54 million dollars in hopes of reducing traffic congestion and extending the usable life of the bridge at least another 25 years, the Post-Dispatch reports.
Adding the lane also ties the eastbound and westbound spans of the Poplar Street Bridge together, which MoDOT officials say will make the bridge stronger.
Pictures of the bridge work, posted by MoDot, can be found here.
All lanes are expected to open by 5 a.m. Monday, KMOV reports.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
