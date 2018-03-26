Granite City residence broken into early Monday morning

Police say three people broke into a Granite City home just after midnight Monday, but did not take anything from the residence.
The residents of the home have relatives who were also victims to a home invasion in St. Louis two weeks ago, according to a news release from Granite City Police.
The family lives in the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue in Granite City and called police at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. The residents told police three suspects appeared to be looking for someone in the home.
The victim, not named by the police, told officers that the home of a family member who lives in St. Louis and sometimes uses the Granite City residence as a mailing address, was broken into about two weeks ago.
The victim also said the family member has ties to drug dealing, according to a news release.
A woman who lives at the address police provided, Tiffany Perry, told KMOV that three men broke in.
Perry's brother, Kyle Perry, died of a heroin overdose in 2016. A woman was charged with a drug-induced homicide in June 2016; Jessica Burris is facing a jury trial in April in Madison County, according to court records.
The suspects did not take anything while they were at the house, the release stated.
One person was treated for minor injuries at the home.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
