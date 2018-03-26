Columbia police investigate threat made against high school

The Columbia Police Department was investigating threats made by a student on social media against the high school, according to an email sent to parents Monday.
District Superintendent Gina Segobiano said in the email that the district was not authorized to disclose information about the threats, but that "all students are safe and secure" at the school.
Principal Brian Reeves took "appropriate disciplinary measures" to address the matter, Segobiano said in the email. She did not elaborate further on what those disciplinary measures were.
The email asked that parents discuss the threats with their children, and emphasize that it's important to report any comments, posts or photos that are "dark or violent in nature," and make sure children know the seriousness of making threatening comments.
This is a developing story.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
