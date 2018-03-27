Ace Hardware stores in O'Fallon, Belleville raise over $8k for children's hospitals

The Ace Hardware stores in O'Fallon and west Belleville, owned by Dennis and Patrick Lavery, raised over $8,230 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the greater St. Louis area.
The community contributed by participating in various fundraisers and by donating change at the register. One hundred percent of the total raised will go to St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.
In a press release, Dennis Lavery said, "At Ace Hardware we're committed to being the helpful place and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back."
Ace Hardware stores across the country have raised more than $93 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991.
