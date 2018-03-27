Police investigate Wanda Cemetery after woman says husband's plot was resold

South Roxana authorities are investigating possible fraud at Wanda Cemetery amid allegations that the cemetery has double-sold plots.
At least one person has filed a complaint about lots she had purchased being resold without her permission, according to South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles. The woman discovered the lots she had paid for had been resold when her husband passed away.
“The supervisors of the Wanda Cemetery are cooperating with the investigation, but did admit this has happened before and did not know how many more lots have been resold to multiple people,” Coles wrote in the release.
Cemeteries are regulated by the state comptroller’s office, and Coles said the investigation has been turned over to them.
Never miss a local story.
In the meantime, he asked that anyone who has purchased a lot at Wanda Cemetery to check their deeds and contact the cemetery to determine if the lots have been resold. If so, he said, they should notify the South Roxana Police Department.
This is not the first time the cemetery has been controversial; five years ago, complaints arose about the condition of the cemetery and the legality of the board. It was determined in 2013 that board members should be appointed by the Madison County Board, and most of the current board was appointed at that time. The current board president is Josh Sullivant, who could not be immediately reached for comment.
Wanda Cemetery has more than 6,000 plots and is located on Indiana Avenue in South Roxana. It was incorporated as a not-for-profit in 1949.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments