Trooper killed on highway

LITCHFIELD - A 32-year-old Illinois State Police trooper was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Litchfield on Monday morning.
Trooper Kyle Deatherage was struck by a truck-tractor on I-55 at milepost 62. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Trooper Deatherage left a legacy of courage and duty and today he is surrounded by the respect of his fellow officers and by the love of his friends and family," Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau said in a released statement. "Our hearts are heavy with grief, but they are also strengthened by Trooper Deatherage's brave calling."
Deatherage had been a member of the Illinois State Police since May 31, 2009. He was assigned to District 18 as a motorcycle officer.
Prior to working for Illinois State Police, Deatherage worked for the Madison County Sheriff's Department from July 7, 2004, to May 28, 2009.
He was awarded the Highland Optimist Club Law Enforcement Award in 2007 at the annual Respect for Law banquet in Highland.
Glen Carbon Police Chief John Lakin described Deatherage as a "dedicated law enforcement officer."
Lakin and Deatherage worked together at the sheriff's department.
"He did his job, and he did it well," Lakin said. "More importantly, Kyle was dedicated to his family and his children."
Deatherage is survived by two young children and his wife, Sarah.
Deatherage was a 1998 graduate of Triad High School.
Both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 were closed as police investigated the fatal accident.
