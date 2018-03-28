Missouri man found guilty of killing metro-east musician

A man who used Snapchat to show him rapping to music and going to White Castle hours after shooting a musician has been found guilty of murder.
Travis Tyler, of Cape Girardeau, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of Tim Beaty, who lived in Carbondale.
Beaty was killed on March 27, 2016; he was not targeted in the shooting and had not been involved in a previous fight that led to the shooting, news outlets have reported.
According to earlier testimony, Beaty was helping women who had attended a party next door to his home in Carbondale when they were fleeing gunshots, The Southern Illinoisan reported.
Tyler testified that he had heard a gunshot at the party and took to hiding. When he tried to leave shortly after, he said, two men tried to stop him. He and those men exchanged gunfire and Beaty was shot during that time.
Lee Stewart, of the Carbondale Police Department, testified that police found eight .40 caliber shell casings and investigators found several spent and live rounds to two different guns.
The jury took less than two hours to return the guilty verdict, WSIL-TV reported. Tyler is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.
