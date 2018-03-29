Longtime Belleville bar reopens as Irish pub

The former home of Stoney's sports bar in west Belleville has reopened as an Irish pub with slots and games.
Located at 3001 W. Main St., McIlravy's Irish Pub serves Irish beer and whiskey, along with other drinks including classic cocktails.
Decked out in green, the bar is the fulfillment of a longtime dream for Belleville native David McIlravy.
The Belleville West High School graduate purchased the bar and transformed it into an Irish pub that celebrates his heritage.
"It was a nice area here. I saw it was for sale and I bought it," McIlravy said.
McIlravy's friends, Mike and Marcia Ziska gave him lucky leprechaun statue that sits above the bar, watching over the place. The Ziskas owned the Antique House, which was built in the late 1800s and served as a grocery store and home. It was sold at an October 2017 auction for $6,500.
Green lighting at the bar, a clover logo and other splashes of color throughout the bar were a part of the makeover.
Draft and bottled beers are on the menu, too. The bar doesn't have an expansive menu, but if you're hungry, there are bags of chips for sale and the bar staff can bake a frozen pizza for you.
Drinks and games are the draw at McIlravy's, which is home to five new electronic game machines. A photo taken on St. Patrick's Day shows the bar packed with people.
The crowd at the pub came weeks after west Belleville lost the sports bar and restaurant Shenanigan's. Located at 15 N. 64th St., the watering hole vacated the west Belleville strip mall it had called home for more than 20 years.
McIlravy plans to stick around for a long time. Owning a bar is a part of his retirement plan, he said.
Want to check it out? The bar is open from 11 am. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.
