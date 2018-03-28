Investigators have no updates on body found in Belleville

Authorities have not released any further information about the discovery of a body on Sunday in Belleville.
The body was that of an older man, according to authorities, but they have released little else. It's unclear whether investigators know the identity of the man.
The St. Clair County Coroner's Office had expected to perform an autopsy earlier this week. No one from the office was not able to make a comment on Wednesday. Belleville Police did not return calls and messages about the status of the investigation.
The body was found Sunday afternoon near a treeline on North 66th Street in Belleville. The wooded area with a ravine is near some homes and behind a banquet center on West Main Street.
"Officers on scene observed human remains of an older adult male with a light complexion in advanced stages of decomposition near the tree line," Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach said in an email on Sunday night.
Belleville Police asked that anyone with information to call 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
