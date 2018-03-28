Investigators have no updates on body found in Belleville

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 40 Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel Pause 74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 84 Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville 21 Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois 36 Here's a timeline of SWIC’s workforce reductions 109 Two arrested at Okawville Circle K 132 Learn what the finished veterans wall in Highland will look like 27 Coroner called to wooded area of West Belleville as police investigate 89 Family searches for missing Collinsville dog 96 'March For Our Lives' in O'Fallon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police and a deputy coroner were investigating a wooded area Sunday afternoon in West Belleville. Several Belleville police officers had cordoned off the area of N. 66th Street with crime scene tape as more investigators arrived about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The area is behind the 4204 Main Street's banquet center at 6435 W. Main Street. A neighbor said he reported finding a body, however he did not want to be publicly identified. mcooley@bnd.com

Police and a deputy coroner were investigating a wooded area Sunday afternoon in West Belleville. Several Belleville police officers had cordoned off the area of N. 66th Street with crime scene tape as more investigators arrived about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The area is behind the 4204 Main Street's banquet center at 6435 W. Main Street. A neighbor said he reported finding a body, however he did not want to be publicly identified. mcooley@bnd.com