Rep. Mike Bost releases statement on Veterans Affairs secretary's firing

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 28, 2018 06:42 PM

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, reacted to the news that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin had been ousted to be replaced by White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

"I thank Dr. Shulkin for his service and commitment to our nation and its veterans," Bost said in a statement released by his office. "I look forward to working alongside Dr. Jackson to ensure our nation’s heroes receive the care they have earned."

Shulkin is a former Obama administration official and the first nonveteran ever to head the V.A.

President Donald Trump had been considering replacements for Shulkin for weeks, but it was not known that he was considering Jackson for the role.

Trump announced the move in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

