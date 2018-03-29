Ready to go mushroom hunting? The first morels have been found in Southern Illinois

Morel mushrooms are starting to pop and are being found in some of Illinois' most-southern counties.
The Illinois Morel Mushrooms page on Facebook had morels reported in Perry, Hardin, Galliatin, Saline and White counties on Thursday morning.
The mushrooms coveted by fungi fanatics tend to grow in bottomland forests, Southern Illinois lowlands and upland deciduous forests, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Sciencing.com says there are five species of morels that grow in the state: black, white and yellow varieties are edible and each type grows for about four weeks. Last year, the Illinois Morel Mushrooms Facebook page reported every county in the state as having had morels on May 12.
