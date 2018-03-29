Retiring appellate judge from Belleville to be honored

A luncheon in Mount Vernon is planned to honor an appellate judge from Belleville who is retiring.
Justice Richard Goldenhersh, of the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon, has served 30 years as an appeals judge.
To reserve a seat for the luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 11 at the Scheinfurth House at 1200 N. 27th St. in Mount Vernon, go to www.applawyers.org/newevents.html, or call 630-416-1166 ext. 303 for more information.
An appellate practice seminar is scheduled to follow at the Cedarhurst Center for Arts in Mount Vernon. Topics will include appellate legal ethics and appellate jeopardy.
