SWIC's 2017 salaries are available in our Public Pay Database

Salaries for more than 1,300 employees working at Southwestern Illinois College in 2017 are now available online through the Belleville News-Democrat's public pay database.
The college paid more than $34.3 million to employees at the college's three campuses in Belleville, Granite City and Red Bud.
Employee benefits such as insurance and retirement are not included in the figures. They do show overall pay and extra pay, such as overtime and added stipends.
SWIC President Georgia Costello brought in the biggest paycheck at $196,821 with $16,800 coming from a stipend, adding up to a total of $213,621 in wages. That's an increase from last year when Costello made $200,515.99 in total wages.
In November, Costello announced her plans to retire when her contract ends on June 30 this year. She has been the college's president since 2008.
The college employed 257 adjunct faculty and 146 full-time faculty. More than $4.1 million in overtime pay went to employees.
Following Costello, top earners at the college in 2017 were:
- Clay Baitman, Vice President of Instruction: $171,075
- Mark Eichenlaub, Vice President of Community Services: $147,196
- Julie Muertz, Dean, Health Sciences & Homeland Security: $142,059
- Gregg Sweeten, Professor Aviation Maintenance Technology: $133,972
SWIC made headlines this week after dismissing 13 administrators, including the vice president and assistant athletic director, and after Neil Fiala, baseball coach for more than 25 years, announced he will leave the college at the end of the season.
