Two men charged with attempted murder in Collinsville

Two men were charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening in Collinsville.
Michael Merrifield, 32, of Collinsville, and Dalton Lemaster, 26, of Glen Carbon, allegedly shot at a vehicle occupied by two men at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Collinsville Road and Harvard Place, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The men also allegedly refused to let two women leave the vehicle, and threatened them at gunpoint, according to a news release.
Both men were arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint. Merrifield also was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Both remained in custody Thursday at the Madison County Jail on $750,000 bail.
Merrifield was sentenced to six months in jail for disorderly conduct in 2006, and six months in jail for battery in 2004. In 2008, he was sentenced to two years of probation for reckless conduct, and in 2009 he was sentenced to 18 months of probation for aggravated battery. He violated the conditions of both probation sentences multiple times.
An order of protection was filed against Merrifield alleging abuse in April 2009. He then was found guilty of violating that order in July. In May of the same year, he was found guilty of battery and spent six days in jail.
He was sentenced to six months in jail for retail theft in early 2017.
Lemaster's only criminal history in Madison County was possession of a controlled substance in early 2018, for which charges were still pending as of Thursday. He has two misdemeanor cases from 2010 and 2011: one for possession of cannabis and the other for being in possession of alcohol as a minor.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
