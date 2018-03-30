DNA evidence prompts dismissal of child sex assault charges against East St. Louis man

DNA evidence has prompted the dismissal of charges filed against an East St. Louis man in January in connection to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Melvin L. Price, 23, was facing four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated predatory criminal sexual assault.
However, St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly confirmed Friday that DNA evidence in the case did not match Price's DNA.
The girl was reportedly assaulted between May and November 2017.
Kelly said the investigation is ongoing.
Price was not in custody on the sex assault charges and authorities quashed a warrant for his arrest after the findings, Kelly said.
