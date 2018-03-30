Popular Collinsville sandwich shop closes; new Irish bar opens in Belleville

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 186 Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget Pause 10 Meet the new Highland Middle School principal 70 Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall 90 Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses 127 Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses 40 Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel 74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 84 Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville 21 Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois 36 Here's a timeline of SWIC’s workforce reductions Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Located in west Belleville, the former home of Stoney's sports bar is now McIlravy's Irish Pub. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Located in west Belleville, the former home of Stoney's sports bar is now McIlravy's Irish Pub. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com