Forecast: It might be a white Easter

The metro-east could see an accumulation of snow on Easter, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for a drop in temperatures and an accumulation of up to 2 inches on Sunday.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. High in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30. North wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain, possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. High around 40. Temperature falling through the 30s in the afternoon. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low in the upper 20s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Low in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. High in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Low in the lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. High in the mid 40s. Low around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. High in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Low in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. High around 50.
