Two-car accident in Granite City injures at least one

A two-car accident injured at least one person Sunday morning in Granite City.
It appeared a Kia SUV collided with the back of a Saturn SUV near the intersection of Johnson Road and Amos Avenue at about 10:30 a.m.
Granite city police, fire department and EMS crews were at the scene of the accident.
Police declined to comment on the crash, saying there was an active investigation into the incident.
A woman was taken on a gurney from the Kia SUV away from the scene in an ambulance. She appeared conscious and alert.
There was partial lane blockage on Johnson Road while crews cleared the crash.
