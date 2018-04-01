Two-car accident in Granite City injures at least one

46 Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City Pause

186 Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget

10 Meet the new Highland Middle School principal

70 Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall

90 Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses

127 Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses

40 Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel

74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis

84 Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville