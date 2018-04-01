More Videos

Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City 46

Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City

Pause
Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget 186

Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget

Meet the new Highland Middle School principal 10

Meet the new Highland Middle School principal

Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall 70

Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall

Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses 90

Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses

Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses 127

Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses

Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel 40

Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel

Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 74

Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis

Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville 84

Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville

Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois 21

Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois

Two cars collided on Johnson Road in Granite City on Sunday. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Two cars collided on Johnson Road in Granite City on Sunday. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Two-car accident in Granite City injures at least one

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

April 01, 2018 11:40 AM

A two-car accident injured at least one person Sunday morning in Granite City.

It appeared a Kia SUV collided with the back of a Saturn SUV near the intersection of Johnson Road and Amos Avenue at about 10:30 a.m.

Granite city police, fire department and EMS crews were at the scene of the accident.

Police declined to comment on the crash, saying there was an active investigation into the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A woman was taken on a gurney from the Kia SUV away from the scene in an ambulance. She appeared conscious and alert.

There was partial lane blockage on Johnson Road while crews cleared the crash.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City 46

Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City

Pause
Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget 186

Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget

Meet the new Highland Middle School principal 10

Meet the new Highland Middle School principal

Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall 70

Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall

Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses 90

Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses

Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses 127

Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses

Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel 40

Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel

Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 74

Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis

Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville 84

Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville

Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois 21

Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois

Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City

View More Video