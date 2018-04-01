More Videos

Metro-East News

MidAmerica Airport partially evacuated as police investigate suspicious laptop

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

April 01, 2018 03:13 PM

Police and fire crews were at MidAmerica Airport on Sunday afternoon to investigate after a carry-on laptop was found to have suspicious wires in it, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

Transportation Security Administration screeners were checking passengers before boarding a flight to Florida when they saw the suspicious laptop, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren. Boarding was stopped, and the item was secured.

Passengers were moved from the boarding area to another part of the terminal, Fleshren said. The Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad was contacted to inspect the laptop. Fleshren said the bomb squad is expected to arrive by about 3:30 p.m.

Several hundred people were standing around in the pre-security area, waiting to hear news on the scare.

Anna Carey, who was heading back to Jacksonville, Florida, after visiting her parents in Missouri, said she wasn't too bothered by the delay.

"I'm traveling by myself, so it's really fine," Carey said. "They have to do what they have to do ... It's just something that happens I guess."

Delayed travelers at MidAmerica Airport react to waiting for flights after the airport was partially evacuated Sunday afternoon after a carry-on laptop was found to have suspicious wires in it. Steve Nagysnagy@bnd.com

Courtney Johnson, who flew in to MidAmerica from Orlando, Florida, said her plane has been sitting on the tarmac since about 2 p.m. Sunday, waiting for a gate. Crews on board Johnson's flight told passengers they were still on board the plane for their safety.

Allegiant responded to multiple people's tweets Sunday, explaining what was going on and thanking them for their patience.

This story is developing



Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95



Delayed MidAmerica travelers react while waiting for flights

