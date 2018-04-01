MidAmerica Airport partially evacuated as police investigate suspicious laptop

Police and fire crews were at MidAmerica Airport on Sunday afternoon to investigate after a carry-on laptop was found to have suspicious wires in it, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

Transportation Security Administration screeners were checking passengers before boarding a flight to Florida when they saw the suspicious laptop, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren. Boarding was stopped, and the item was secured.

Passengers were moved from the boarding area to another part of the terminal, Fleshren said. The Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad was contacted to inspect the laptop. Fleshren said the bomb squad is expected to arrive by about 3:30 p.m.

Several hundred people were standing around in the pre-security area, waiting to hear news on the scare.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anna Carey, who was heading back to Jacksonville, Florida, after visiting her parents in Missouri, said she wasn't too bothered by the delay.

"I'm traveling by myself, so it's really fine," Carey said. "They have to do what they have to do ... It's just something that happens I guess."

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 MidAmerica Airport partially evacuated Pause 46 Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City 186 Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget 10 Meet the new Highland Middle School principal 70 Jewelry store smash and grab at Fairview Heights mall 90 Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses 127 Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses 40 Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel 74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 84 Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Delayed travelers at MidAmerica Airport react to waiting for flights after the airport was partially evacuated Sunday afternoon after a carry-on laptop was found to have suspicious wires in it. Steve Nagysnagy@bnd.com

Courtney Johnson, who flew in to MidAmerica from Orlando, Florida, said her plane has been sitting on the tarmac since about 2 p.m. Sunday, waiting for a gate. Crews on board Johnson's flight told passengers they were still on board the plane for their safety.

Allegiant responded to multiple people's tweets Sunday, explaining what was going on and thanking them for their patience.

Read More undefined

This story is developing













