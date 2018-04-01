April showers? More like freezing rain, sleet and snow for the first night of the month

If April showers bring May flowers, what does April snow bring?
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the St. Louis-area until 1 a.m. Monday as forecasters predict freezing rain, sleet and snow to arrive throughout the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The region may get up to 2-inches of snow.
Expect rain and snow before 9 p.m. Sunday, then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The greatest snow accumulations are expected to be along and north of I-70.
The advisory is in effect for portions of central and east central Missouri, and southwest Illinois.
The National Weather Services warned drivers to plan on slippery road conditions, so be sure to take care on the roads after a filling Easter dinner.
