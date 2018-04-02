Freezing rain could cause slick road conditions for morning commute, forecasters say

The National Weather Service in St. Louis warned commuters of slippery roads on Monday morning due to freezing rain and low temperatures throughout Sunday night.
Then on Sunday afternoon, freezing rain and snow began falling in the metro-east, creating slippery road conditions. The National Weather Service warned a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain combining to create possibly dangerous road conditions into Monday morning.
"Motorists will need to drive with extra caution and allow extra braking distance due to possible black ice and snow or slush covered roads," the warning said. "Any untreated roads may have icy or slippery spots."
St. Clair Emergency Management also warned commuters about slick roads.
Troy Police Department posted a road condition update Monday morning at 5:47 a.m.
"Main roads are mostly clear with few slick spots," the post read. "Side roads, driveways and sidewalks can be slick if untreated. Temperatures stayed below freezing overnight causing ice to form on overpasses, driveways and sidewalks."
On Sunday, multiple crashes were reported in the metro-east, including three on Interstate 64 and five on 255, according to posts from St. Clair Emergency Management. Information on the severity of crashes was not immediately available.
In St. Louis, Missouri Highway Patrol responded to 76 crashes on Sunday as wintery weather continued.
Forecasters predicted rain to start again in the area about 2 p.m. with temperatures of about 40 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms were also possible Monday evening.
