Two die after head-on crash in Clay County

Police say two drivers died Saturday afternoon after a head-on collisions on U.S. 50 at Heather Lane just east of Flora in Clay County.
A 1994 Ford Ranger drive by a 36-year-old Clay City man, Steven Hostettler was westbound on U.S. east of Heather Lane, according to a news release. A witness told Illinois State Police that Hostettler crossed over the center lane and collided with an eastbound 2005 GMC Sierra drive by a 44-year-old Jimmie D. Vaughn, from Flora.
The cars landed in the eastbound lanes after the collision at about 4:38 p.m. and both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
A girl was a passenger in the GMC Sierra and was taken to Clay County Hospital.
