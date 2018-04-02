Wood River Police are seeking help finding a car they believe knocked over the power pole at this intersection, causing a blackout.
Metro-East News

Wood River police seek hit-and-run driver they say hit power lines, causing a blackout

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

April 02, 2018 03:08 PM

Wood River

Wood River police are seeking the driver of a car that struck a utility pole early Monday, causing a power black out in the area.

The utility pole was struck at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Street and Grand Avenue in Wood River, according to a social media post from the Wood River Police Department.

Sixth Street is currently closed with barricades for road improvements, police said. The car must have gone around the barricades traveling north, then struck the utility pole, which caused power outages in several homes for hours.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2007-2009 Cadillac Escalade, possibly black in color. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114, and all calls will be handled anonymously.

Crews from Ameren were called to the scene to restore power.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

