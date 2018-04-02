Metro-East News

Driver who crashed into I-57 median was fatigued, police say

By Dana Rieck

April 02, 2018 03:18 PM

Two people were injured and a car was totaled Monday morning after a fatigued man drove off Interstate 57 just south of Marion.

William A. Chang, a 64-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, drove off the roadway and into the highway's median at about 11:08 a.m., according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The car rolled several times and was totaled.

Chang and his passenger, 74-year-old Berlita Chang, were taken to Hartland Regional Hospital in Marion for their injuries. Berlita Chang is also from Little Rock.

Poliec said Chang admitted to being fatigued when the accident occurred. Officers cited him for improper lane usage.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

