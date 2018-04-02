Driver who crashed into I-57 median was fatigued, police say

Two people were injured and a car was totaled Monday morning after a fatigued man drove off Interstate 57 just south of Marion.
William A. Chang, a 64-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, drove off the roadway and into the highway's median at about 11:08 a.m., according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
The car rolled several times and was totaled.
Chang and his passenger, 74-year-old Berlita Chang, were taken to Hartland Regional Hospital in Marion for their injuries. Berlita Chang is also from Little Rock.
Never miss a local story.
Poliec said Chang admitted to being fatigued when the accident occurred. Officers cited him for improper lane usage.
Comments