Icy roads cause fatal crash in Madison County, police say

One person was killed in a car crash Sunday evening during icy and sleety weather that caused many crashes throughout the metro-east.
A 19-year-old woman from Missouri was killed on I-157 near Old Carpenter Road just north of Edwardsville just after 6 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of her 1994 sedan and crossed into oncoming traffic, said Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. The woman was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and struck another vehicle head-on.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the other driver, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.
A multi-vehicle crash on I-70 westbound near Highland at about 12:40 a.m. Monday led to "catastrophic damage," Dye said, but did not result in any injuries. The crash involved a semi and multiple cars, and completely shut down the interstate. Police notified the Illinois Department of Transportation to add more salt because it was icy, especially on Silver Lake Bridge where the crash occurred.
Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville had a busy night, responding to 15 crashes from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. They had 180 calls total, mostly vehicles that had ran off the road or into a ditch, Dye said. ISP had to call in officers from the midnight shift to come in early and help out with the calls.
"It's always like that for us in inclement weather, especially with ice and freezing rain," Dye said. "A lot of motorists think that just because they have four-wheel drive, then when the roads are slick, it's fine. But it does not work at all when the roads are icy ... Use extreme caution if you know the road conditions are bad because the road may be deceitful."
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
