In a minor car accident? This police department says call them later with the details.

Don't expect the police if you're in a minor car crash in Rockford — they won't send an officer out to the scene.
Instead, starting April 16, those in minor crashes without injuries are asked to call in their crash to the non-emergency number, WREX reports. The police will ask that drivers exchange information and then drive on to the nearest police station to turn in the information.
A news release from the city said the Rockford Police Department answers about 3,500 such calls a year.
Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays those in a minor crash in Rockford should call 815-966-2900 to report the crash and get instructions. Otherwise, those in minor crashes not between those times can call the number and an officer will come out to the scene.
Never miss a local story.
The same non-emergency number can be used to ask for an officer for a crash that has an injury, or if there is suspected drug or alcohol use or if a driver is missing insurance or other information.
St. Clair County Sheriffs Department tried a similar tactic a few years ago, said spokesman Bruce Fleshren.
"At that time there was 14 people laid off and a major man shortage," Fleshren said.
Since then, the deputies "respond to all calls and take reports."
Comments