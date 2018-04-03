Belleville among Southern Illinois cities under tornado watch

Southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri were under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Tuesday, but a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says the threat was worse earlier.
"The good news is it looks like the threat (of thunderstorms) will be moving out of the area,"said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist. He expected that to happened around rush hour.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for "tornado potential, and large hail with damaging winds," Gosselin said.
People in areas under warning, which include St. Clair, Bond and Washington counties, should be aware of the changing weather and have a plan in place to seek shelter, the NWS says.
Never miss a local story.
Gosselin says the metro-east can expect a "quick hit of the storm" between about 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A complete list of Illinois counties under the watch include:
- Alexander
- Bond
- Clark
- Clay
- Clinton
- Coles
- Crawford
- Cumberland
- Douglas
- Edgar
- Edwards
- Effingham
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Gallatin
- Hamilton
- Hardin
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Lawrence
- Marion
- Massac
- Monroe
- Moultrie
- Perry
- Pope
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Richland
- Saline
- Shelby
- St. Clair
- Union
- Wabash
- Washington
- Wayne
- White
- Williamson
Comments