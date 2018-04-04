The mailbox at Braxton Jones' house in Cahokia was hit by a car early Tuesday. Twelve hours later Jones' home surveillance video camera caught the driver coming back to clean up the car's parts. Provided Brad Weisenstein
Cahokia man posts video of driver hitting mailbox, returning to clean up

By Mary Cooley

April 04, 2018 10:34 AM

A Cahokia man posted two home surveillance videos on Tuesday showing a car hitting his mailbox and then 12 hours later what appeared to be the same car coming back to pick up the mailbox debris.

Braxton Jones said his mailbox gets hit about once a week in the 3400 block of Falling Springs Road in Cahokia.

The videos gained social media attention on Tuesday. The car, a light-colored sedan, is seen in both videos in front of Braxton's home.

"At least he came back and cleaned up after himself," Jones wrote in a post with the video.

Jones told the BND that the driver also took out a couple of street signs during his early morning drive. The Cahokia resident did not call police to make a report because he said it happens so frequently.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

