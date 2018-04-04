Cahokia man posts video of driver hitting mailbox, returning to clean up

A Cahokia man posted two home surveillance videos on Tuesday showing a car hitting his mailbox and then 12 hours later what appeared to be the same car coming back to pick up the mailbox debris.
Braxton Jones said his mailbox gets hit about once a week in the 3400 block of Falling Springs Road in Cahokia.
The videos gained social media attention on Tuesday. The car, a light-colored sedan, is seen in both videos in front of Braxton's home.
"At least he came back and cleaned up after himself," Jones wrote in a post with the video.
Jones told the BND that the driver also took out a couple of street signs during his early morning drive. The Cahokia resident did not call police to make a report because he said it happens so frequently.
