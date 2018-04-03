Police ID teen who died in Edwardsville crash

Police have released the identity of a woman who died in a car crash Sunday night near Edwardsville.
Paige Jamieson, 19, of St. Charles, Mo., was pronounced dead on the scene after the crash Sunday on Illinois 157, just north of Edwardsville near Old Carpenter Road. Jamieson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said.
Jamieson lost control of her 1994 sedan and crossed into oncoming traffic, Dye said. She was traveling too fast for the icy weather and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
The other driver, a 49-year-old woman, was not injured.
