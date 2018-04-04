Facebook group launching search party for missing Macoupin County woman police believe dead

SHARE COPY LINK Police are still investigating Denita Hedden's disappearance from the Royal Lakes area. She was last seen on Jan. 25, which was her birthday. A relative visited a two psychics who said they know where Hedden is. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com

Police are still investigating Denita Hedden's disappearance from the Royal Lakes area. She was last seen on Jan. 25, which was her birthday. A relative visited a two psychics who said they know where Hedden is. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com