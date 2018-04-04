Facebook group launching search party for missing Macoupin County woman police believe dead

A Facebook group dedicated to bringing awareness to missing people in Illinois has taken up Denita Hedden's case, and is organizing a volunteer search party April 14.
Volunteers are being asked to arrive at the Brittany Shooting Park at 11374 Prairie Dell Road in Bunker Hill at 10 a.m. April 14 to check in and be assigned a location.
Never miss a local story.
Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said organizers from the Missing Persons Awareness Network had contacted him and will be largely searching areas that law enforcement had already searched.
"They might want to extend it out a little further," Kahl said. "I think they've got some ideas they want to do."
Hedden has been missing since her birthday on Jan. 25. The Brittany Shooting Park is near her last residence in Royal Lakes and her family in Gillespie. Hedden is a white woman, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded jacket and blue jeans.
Kahl said there are no new developments in the case. The sheriff's department has told the Hedden family that Denita Hedden is likely dead and they suspect foul play.
"If you own property, even outside that area (of Royal Lakes), just check it. Just go out on your own and check it, and if there's anything suspicious give us a call," Kahl said.
The founder of the Missing Persons Awareness Network works out of a personal knowledge of having a family member missing. Gia Marie Hoffman, of the northern Illinosi community of Grant Park, said her father was missing for five days before he was found dead of a suicide.
"Awareness, knowledge and prevention, that's our mission," Hoffman said.
"We just want to go out there and search," Hoffman said.
Volunteers can sign up for the search ahead of time by calling Hoffman at 312-620-0788. Anyone with information about Denita Hedden can call the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department at 217-854-3135.
Comments