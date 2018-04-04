Illinois 3 off-ramp to East St. Louis closed Thursday for road work

Drivers who take the Illinois 3 off-ramp from Interstate 64 to East St. Louis will need to find a new route Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the ramp from the Poplar Street Bridge onto Illinois 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The bridge carries eastbound I-64 and northbound I-155, and is undergoing construction, including moving the entire bridge approximately 9 feet.
The temporary closure of the Illinois 3 ramp is necessary for concrete work, according to MoDOT. Drivers will be able to continue eastbound on I-64 and turn around on South Barack Obama Avenue, get back onto westbound I-64 and access IL 3 at the westbound ramp.
