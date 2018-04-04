You can get popular doughnuts at this new Mascoutah coffee shop

Ritchie Clow and her husband, Chris, aren’t new to the coffee business.
For nearly a decade, Ritchie has prepared coffee for airmen, military personnel and contractors at Scott Air Force Base. She started as an employee on base, fueling airmen, military personnel and contractors long before Starbucks moved in.
Now Clow and her husband own and operate all four St. Louis Coffee World locations at Scott Air Force Base.
Their newest venture is a quaint coffee shop off base. Located at 200 E. Main St. in Mascoutah, the shop serves coffee, tea, smoothies and real-sugar soda from Excel Bottling Co. in Breese. Bakery goods from Berkemann's Baker's Dozen in New Baden are available at the shop and if you’re looking for a quick lunch, the shop has grab-and-go sandwiches available, too.
“As soon as the town (residents), found out about us, a couple groups asked if they could have meetings here,” Ritchie said. “At least now they have someplace other than the library where they can go.”
St. Louis Coffee World uses 500 to 600 pounds of coffee beans a month. Coffee beans from around the world are on the menu, but their Colombian blend is a popular choice for regulars.
“When they tasted it,” Ritchie said. “They said this is rich, creamy and dark.”
The couple is considering adding breakfast to the menu in the future. The off-base Mascoutah location is the only location that sells doughnuts from Berkemann’s. Muffins are more popular on base, Ritchie said pointing out that offerings on base cater to what military men and women want.
Her husband, Chris, joined the military 20 years ago. He sees the coffee shop on Main Street as a way to continue their service to the community with or without a contract on base.
In town, they provide coffee service to local churches, and they are looking for more ways to give back to the community.
Want to go? The coffee shop on Main Street is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
