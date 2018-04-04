Confirmed: Tornado touched down in Williamson County

A tornado touched down in Williamson County on Tuesday, and the county has declared a disaster.
Williamson County officials confirmed that the tornado caused significant damage to homes and businesses, according to the Southern Illinoisan. The county board chairman has signed a disaster declaration, which activates the county’s emergency operations plan.
The touchdown appears to be in Energy, Illinois, according to KFVS. The strength of the tornado had not yet been determined, but local news outlets reported significant damage to structures in the area. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts for damage assessment and recovery. County officials asked residents to report significant structural damage and assistance needs to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department at 618-997-6541.
Comments