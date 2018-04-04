I-57 crash involving semi, car sends woman to hospital with serious injuries

A two-vehicle crash near Mt. Vernon sent a 26-year-old woman to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
A 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Laci Burgess, 26, of Salem, was crossing multiple lanes at once while trying to enter the median crossover on I-57 northbound near the Mt. Vernon exits just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
The semi was unable to avoid striking the Hyundai and hit the left rear corner with its front end, according to the release. This sent the car into the median, causing major damage. The semi stopped on the right shoulder of I-57.
Burgess was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was flown to a regional hospital on a medical helicopter. The semi driver, Serhiy Babiy, 36, of Chicago, was not injured. The left lane of I-57 was closed for about 30 minutes as medical crews tended to Burgess' injuries.
Burgess was cited for improper lane usage, according to the release.
