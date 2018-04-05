Missing Arizona woman killed in Vandalia floodwaters, police say

A 28-year-old woman was killed in floodwaters near Vandalia on Tuesday, police said.
Amanda Bitter, of Kaibeto, Arizone, had gone out on Tuesday night, and was reported missing on Wednesday when she did not return to her motel room, according to the Vandalia Police Department.
Vandalia police found skid marks heading into a ravine with deep flood waters in the 500 block of North Kennedy Boulevard. Members of the Fayette County EMA Dive Team searched the water and eventually located a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt in the water.
Bitter was found dead inside the car.
Assisting agencies included Illinois State Police, Rural Med Ambulance, McDowell’s Service, andFayette County Sheriff’s Department, EMA Dive Team, Ambulance and County Coroner’s offices.
