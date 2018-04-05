What spring? Snow predicted for Friday night — again

Spring is still on a time-delay in the metro-east, as Friday is expected to see another snowfall.
With a high of 48 and low of 26, Friday has a 50 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. that turns into a 90 percent probability of rain and sleet in the evening, turning into snow as the temperature falls. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is predicted, according to the National Weather Service.
The unseasonably late winter weather struck with a snowfall of less than an inch in the metro-east and St. Louis area Easter Sunday. Then the warmer temperatures this week spurred high winds and four tornadoes, with one EF-1 tornado causing significant damage in Energy, Illinois and others in Saline and Massac counties. Wind speeds peaked at 124 mph, and one tornado stretched across 18 miles.
A freeze warning remains in place for Reynolds, Iron and Madison counties where the growing season has begun. The most snowfall is expected along and south of Interstate 70, and light glazing is anticipated on roads Friday night and again on Sunday.
The weekend will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 40s and a 40 percent chance of precipitation Sunday.
