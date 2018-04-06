Belleville man charged with DUI in crash that injured woman

A 46-year-old Belleville man accused of driving the wrong way on Illinois 15 on Easter morning has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in connection with a head-on, roll-over crash that injured a woman, police said.
Thomas Wodarczyk was charged with aggravated DUI/third offense and aggravated DUI/involving injuries, according to a Belleville Police Department news release.
The 25-year-old woman injured in the crash was still being treated for Thursday at a St. Louis-area hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Her condition on Friday was not available.
Wodarczyk also was injured in the crash and was arrested after his release from a St. Louis-area hospital, police said. His bail was set at $100,000 and he was released from the St. Clair County Jail on Friday. Court records do not list an attorney representing him.
Police gave this account of what happened:
Belleville officers received a call at 2:11 a.m. Sunday about a wrong-way driver on Illinois 15 near South 74th Street. While officers were en route, they were told that the vehicle had collided head-on with another vehicle near the entrance to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows.
When officers arrived, they found Wodarczyk’s vehicle, a black 2008 Ford Escape, on its roof. The second vehicle, a gold 1999 Ford Taurus, was driven by a woman and had severe front-end damage.
Neither vehicle had passengers.
Wodarczyk was convicted of DUI in October 1992 on a charge filed in June 1991, according to St. Clair County court records. He was sentenced to one year of probation.
