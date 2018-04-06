Carlinville students evacuated after bomb threat; building cleared by police

Carlinville high and middle school students have been evacuated from their schools due to a bomb threat, the district announced on Facebook Friday.
The high school students were evacuated to the Primary School Demuzio Center and the middle school students to the Intermediate School, where they were kept for safety and remained for lunch. Students were accounted for and were not permitted to leave unless released by law enforcement under school district policy, according to a post on the Carlinville School District's Facebook page.
The building was cleared by law enforcement at approximately 2 p.m., and students were to be dismissed at their usual times.
The district is working with law enforcement and the state's attorney's office to find the source of the threat for possible prosecution, according to the district's statement.
"We apologize for the disruption," the statement read. "However, safety continues to be our primary concern. Anyone with any information related to the threat should contact the Carlinville Police Department. We also want to thank the community and our first responders for their help in this matter."
Comments