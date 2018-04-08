Memorial Hospital gets third new doctors’ group

Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh have contracted with a third new doctors’ group this year.
The newest group, Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc., has taken over the intensivist services for Memorial, the hospital announced. Intensivists are doctors who treat ICU patients.
Emeryville, California-based Vituity, formerly known as CEP America, had provided intensivist services for Memorial.
When Memorial said last year that it would not retain Vituity for emergency room services, Vituity did not renew its contract to provide intensivist services to the two Memorial hospitals. Memorial’s move prompted an outcry on social media by supporters of Vituity.
But Vituity will still have a presence in the metro-east.
Vituity is scheduled to begin providing hospitalists and intensivists to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O’Fallon and the other Hospital Sisters Health System's hospitals in Southern Illinois on May 2. The company is set to begin providing emergency room services July 18, according to a news release from Vituity and the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System.
Along with St. Elizabeth’s, Vituity will serve St. Joseph’s in Breese, St. Joseph’s in Highland, St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham and Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. These hospitals are operated by Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System.
Memorial services
Dr. Jiggar Hindia, of O’Fallon, will be the medical director of Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc. that will provide intensivists to the Memorial hospitals.
Hindia “brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be an asset to our team and our patients,” Mark Turner, president of the Memorial Regional Health Services, said in a news release.
Hindia previously had been affiliated with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.
Earlier this year, Memorial announced that that two other doctors’ groups would serve the two hospitals.
Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth is now providing emergency room doctors to Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.
The BJC Medical Group is now providing hospitalists to Memorial. Hospitalists are doctors who care for patients who are admitted to a hospital.
The BJC Medical Group is part of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, which took ownership of Memorial on Jan. 1.
Vituity had previously provided these services to Memorial.
The number of doctors who previously served with Vituity and decided to stay with Memorial with the new companies was not available, Memorial spokeswoman Anne Thomure said.
The terms of the contracts with the doctors’ groups were not released.
