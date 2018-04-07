New Baden barbecue restaurant adding second location — and delivery and pizza

A New Baden barbecue restaurant announced Friday that it is adding a second location and expanding the menu and services at its flagship restaurant.
The new restaurant will be in Mount Vernon, according to a Facebook post by owner David Stidham. In addition, the New Baden location will be starting a delivery service to the surrounding area, and will be developing a line of artisan pizzas — some of which will feature smoked barbecue.
Stidham's post said there might be more Fine Swine locations coming.
"If things go well, it is our goal to open 3-5 more throughout the St. Louis region and then start the franchising process shortly thereafter," he wrote.
