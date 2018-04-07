New Baden barbecue restaurant adding second location — and delivery and pizza

SHARE COPY LINK 2016 video: David Stidham recently opened his A Fine Swine restaurant in New Baden, Illinois, to serve up his award-winning smoked meats. A Fine Swine serves chicken, pork and beef, each smoked with its own wood blend. McClatchy mcooley@bnd.com

2016 video: David Stidham recently opened his A Fine Swine restaurant in New Baden, Illinois, to serve up his award-winning smoked meats. A Fine Swine serves chicken, pork and beef, each smoked with its own wood blend. McClatchy mcooley@bnd.com