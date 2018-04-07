Three people shot and killed on charter bus in northern Illinois

Three people on a private charter bus were fatally shot by another bus passenger early Saturday morning in Rockford, police said.
The shooter remained at large Saturday morning, the Rockford Register-Star reported.
Thd driver of the bus called police about 3:30 a.m., Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea told the newspaper.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released.
“A suspect on the bus shot other individuals on the bus,” O’Shea said at news conference Saturday morning. “At this time, it’s an active investigation.”
Rockford TV station WREX reported that the suspect ran from the bus after the shooting.
he TV station reported that private citizens rented the bus on Friday. O'Shea declined to say why it was rented, and declined to offer a description of the suspect..
"Obviously there's an individual out there who has killed three people, and we need to apprehend (that) individual," he said.
