Charges pending against passengers in one-vehicle crash in Clay County

A Louisville man was taken to Clay County Hospital after driving off the road and overturning his vehicle late Friday night. His two passengers were ejected in the crash and air lifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Illinois State Police say William Krantz, 28, was driving a 1996 gold Saturn at about 11:20 p.m. Friday when it went off the road on North State Road, east of U.S. 45, about two miles south of Louisville. The car hit a culvert, causing the car to overturn. Jorie B. Fulk, 26, of Olney, and Dylan M. Willis, 26, of Louisville, were both ejected.
Krantz was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The Illinois State Police say charges are pending against Fulk and Willis but did not specify what those might be Saturday.
