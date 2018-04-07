Gibson City student dies in crash; brother taken to hospital in critical condition

A Gibson City teen is dead and his brother critically injured after a Saturday morning crash in Ford County.
The Ford County Coroner's Office said Dylan Benningfield died at the crash site at Route 47 and County Road 900 North. The sheriff's office did not tell the WCIA TV what caused the crash.
Logan Benningfield, Dylan's brother, was taken to a hospital. Jeremy Darnell, the Gibson City Melvin Sibley CUSD 5 superintendent, said the boy was "critical, but stable."
Darnell told WCIA TV that Dylan played football, baseball and wrestled. He said a crisis team will be ready to support students on Monday.
