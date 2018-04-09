14-year-old airlifted to hospital after Franklin County rollover crash

A 14-year-old girl was severely injured during a crash involving four teenagers near Benton on March 31.
According to police, 18-year-old Ashley Wright was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Benton Field Road near Linn Road. Wright lost control of the car and drove off the road where the car hit a culvert and overturned.
Two passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, had minor injures from the crash. The 14-year-old girl was severely hurt and airlifted to an out-of-state trauma center, according to the Franklin County Sheriff Department.
The sheriff was not able to provide an update on the teen's condition.
Wright was not injured in the crash and received a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.
