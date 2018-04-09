You can help others by visiting this Southern Illinois coffee shop on a Monday in April

A coffee shop in Herrin is opening its doors on Mondays in April with a "pay what you can" menu and will donate all proceeds to a local charity.
"I'm not going to be petty about it ... we're going to take the entire jar and we're going to give it away," said Rob Lee Newman on a Facebook post on Newman and Co. from Sunday.
He said food and operating costs will not be deducted from the donations; he says his faith has sustained the business and now he wants to help others in their giving efforts.
On Monday, a new video showed Newman showing cinnamon rolls, cream cheese pastries and blueberry muffins. The coffee shop also serves a lunch menu and will stay open until 2 p.m. every Monday in April.
I've got one special person in mind," for the day's charity, he said in the Facebook video.
WSIL TV says Newman will keep the charity directed to Southern Illinois needs.
