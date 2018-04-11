This veteran's service dog went missing after a car crash. Volunteers reunited them.

SHARE COPY LINK Summer, the service dog who went missing for three weeks after a car crash, is taken to the VA Hospital to be reunited with her owner, Andre Wild. Wild was severely injured in the Collinsville crash on March 17. A group of volunteers found Summer. Beth Owens Kaley Johnson

Summer, the service dog who went missing for three weeks after a car crash, is taken to the VA Hospital to be reunited with her owner, Andre Wild. Wild was severely injured in the Collinsville crash on March 17. A group of volunteers found Summer. Beth Owens Kaley Johnson