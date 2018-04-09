You can get a free safety app if you ride the Metro

Metro Transit is now offering access to a safety app free of charge.
The SafeTrek app program notifies law enforcement agencies if Metro riders need emergency help when they are on the Metro system, the public transit agency said in a news release.
“While serious crime on the Metro system is rare, perception is reality for some of our customers. We want our riders to know their safety is very important to us and we want them to feel safe when they are taking Metro Transit,” said Ray Friem, executive director of Metro Transit. “We are very excited to offer this new tool to our transit riders, free of charge, to give them peace of mind that no matter where they are in the St. Louis region, emergency help is as close as their fingertip.”
People can sign up for the app at SafeTrekApp.com/metro. The app is free for one year.
Metro is paying for an undisclosed amount of users, according to Patti Beck, director of communications for Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro.
Beck added, Metro had been working with Safe Trek to set up a partnership as well as work out corresponding technical aspects, when Citizens for Modern Transit announced its own partnership in December.
The app normally costs $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year.
