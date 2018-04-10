Police close Illinois 15 after morning accident sends multiple people to hospital

Several people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Illinois 15 at County Highway 11, about five miles east of Nashville.
Illinois State Police had asked drivers to avoid Illinois 15 and County Highway 11 in Washington County as they investigated and cleaned up the scene. The road was reopened at about 10 a.m., about two hours after the crash.
Multiple people were being taken to hospitals from the crash site, Trooper Joshua Haile said.
At about 8 a.m. Haile said the highway would be closed for "an extended period of time."
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
